ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. ExlService comprises about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ExlService worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,799,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after acquiring an additional 393,557 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. TD Cowen cut their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

