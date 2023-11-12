Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Expensify from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. Expensify has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 91,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $409,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,730,582 shares in the company, valued at $30,287,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 91,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $409,558.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,730,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,287,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 284,435 shares of company stock worth $938,760 and have sold 458,300 shares worth $1,714,912. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

