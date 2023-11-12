Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

