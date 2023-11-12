Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Lifted by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $34.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $996.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $835.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $568.38 and a 1-year high of $1,002.74.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

