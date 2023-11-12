Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.40.

Shares of FICO opened at $996.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $568.38 and a 12-month high of $1,002.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.74.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

