Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 66.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.50 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

