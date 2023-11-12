FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Get FB Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,474,459.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.