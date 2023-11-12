Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

FMN opened at $9.81 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

