FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,123. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.52. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

