Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $76,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $70.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.