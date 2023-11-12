Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE FIS opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

