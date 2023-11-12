Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

