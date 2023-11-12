Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 805,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

