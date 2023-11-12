Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJT stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

