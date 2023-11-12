Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.