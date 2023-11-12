Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $533.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $534.07.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.