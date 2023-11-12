Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 248 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
