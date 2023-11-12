Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $767.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $740.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $632.45 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.14.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $5,762,026 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

