Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

