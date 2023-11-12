Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 555,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 207,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

