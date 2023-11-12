Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
