First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FGBIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.