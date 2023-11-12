First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FGBIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.35.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
