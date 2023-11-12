First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 121,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,299. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $948,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 117.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $418,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

