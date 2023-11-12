First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 121,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,299. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.