Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

FISV stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 2,093,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.61.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

