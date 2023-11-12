Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

