Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,341,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

