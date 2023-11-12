Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock worth $5,171,355. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

