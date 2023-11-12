Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 685,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,660,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,383,000 after buying an additional 316,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 45,122,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,797,304. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

