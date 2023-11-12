Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.59

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.59 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.09). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.11), with a volume of 916,031 shares.

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The company has a market capitalization of £532.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2,986.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.