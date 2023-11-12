Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

