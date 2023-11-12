Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $23,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.