Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
FBIOP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
