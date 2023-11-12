Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.