Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,325,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

