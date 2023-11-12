GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.65 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,021 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

