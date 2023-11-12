GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.65 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.