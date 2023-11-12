Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as low as C$8.92. Gamehost shares last traded at C$9.01, with a volume of 3,216 shares changing hands.

Gamehost Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$195.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.02.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

