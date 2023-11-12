GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $88.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.