Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,999 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 37,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,137,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

