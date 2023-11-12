Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.49 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.86 and a 200-day moving average of $209.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

