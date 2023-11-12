Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.15.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

