Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

