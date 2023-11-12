Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFMO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

VFMO opened at $114.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

