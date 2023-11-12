Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

