Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,842 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.