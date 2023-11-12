Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,971,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

