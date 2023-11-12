Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

