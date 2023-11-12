Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 899 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

NYSE HLI opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.