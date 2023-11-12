Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.