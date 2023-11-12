Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,465 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $4,876,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.