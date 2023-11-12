Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $51.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

